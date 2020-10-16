STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.32 ($35.67).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €29.10 ($34.24) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.06.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

