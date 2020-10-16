STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.32 ($35.67).

Get STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA STM opened at €29.10 ($34.24) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.06.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.