Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SUMO. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $22.62 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.