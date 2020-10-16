Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $22.62 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

