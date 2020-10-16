Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.