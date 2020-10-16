Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

SUMO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.29.

SUMO opened at $22.62 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

