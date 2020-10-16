Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

