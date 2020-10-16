Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of SUMO stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.45.
Sumo Logic Company Profile
