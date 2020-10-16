Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, National Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Super League Gaming stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.68. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super League Gaming stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.32% of Super League Gaming worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company focuses on capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content across the genre of all things esports. It also features multiple forms of content through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards.

