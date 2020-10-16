Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $23.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

SGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 199.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 247.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 164.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGRY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 3,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,149. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

