Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGRY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.50.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.