SushiSwap Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00005926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $87.54 million and $44.50 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00039222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.87 or 0.04822083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031341 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045662 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 130,497,598 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.