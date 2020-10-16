SVB Leerink Raises Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $175.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $152.71 on Monday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $154.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.67.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $263,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $42,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,722 shares of company stock worth $18,657,974. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nevro by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nevro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

