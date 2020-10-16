Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,100 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the September 15th total of 611,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,977.0 days.

Shares of SSREF opened at $72.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.46. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $118.20.

SSREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

