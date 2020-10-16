Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 89.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a CHF 91 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

