Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 91 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Oct 16th, 2020

Barclays set a CHF 91 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 81 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 95 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a CHF 93 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 89.70.

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

