SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.86.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.60. 4,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $563,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,607 shares of company stock worth $5,380,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 41.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in SYNNEX by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in SYNNEX by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SYNNEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

