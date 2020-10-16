TajCoin (TAJ) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $10,620.31 and $7.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TajCoin has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TajCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,278.54 or 0.99363976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00583125 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.65 or 0.00913165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00105660 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004567 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004893 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TajCoin (TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 18,712,990 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

