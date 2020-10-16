Tap (XTP) Hits Market Cap of $45.02 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Tap has a total market cap of $45.02 million and approximately $403,394.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tap has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Tap Token Profile

Tap is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

