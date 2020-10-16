Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 271.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,548. The company has a market cap of $379.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.05. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.46 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

