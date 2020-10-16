TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get TEMENOS AG/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $128.67 on Monday. TEMENOS AG/S has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day moving average of $144.31.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TEMENOS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEMENOS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.