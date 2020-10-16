The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $27.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 22,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $635,535.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 879,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $404,666,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $113,980,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,409,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after acquiring an additional 302,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $56,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.