The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.27.

CG stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 22,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $635,535.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 879,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

