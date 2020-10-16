The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

SCHW stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

