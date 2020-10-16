The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.35 and a beta of 1.13. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $63.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.