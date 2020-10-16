The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.20.
DSGX opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.35 and a beta of 1.13. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $63.11.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.
