The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of The First Bancorp stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. The First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $30.64.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 27.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The First Bancorp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The First Bancorp by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The First Bancorp by 941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in The First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The First Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

