Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

