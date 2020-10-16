THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. THK has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $14.95.
THK Company Profile
Read More: What is a death cross?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.