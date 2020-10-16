THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. THK has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

