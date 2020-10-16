TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a $42.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPI Composites from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 19.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 36.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 102.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

