Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTD. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $447.07.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ TTD opened at $600.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.96. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $675.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total transaction of $661,874.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,313,399.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $345,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $201,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.