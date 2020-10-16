TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.17.

TSE:RNW traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,650. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$18.25.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.20 million. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

