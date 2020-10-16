TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.17.
TSE:RNW traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,650. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$18.25.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
