TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $497.00.

TDG stock opened at $491.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $495.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.69, for a total transaction of $10,659,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,378,412.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock worth $75,857,532. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

