TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.42.

TransUnion stock opened at $88.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $267,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,640.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,928 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

