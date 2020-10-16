Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.55.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $14.70 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $9,550,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

