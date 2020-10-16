Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

