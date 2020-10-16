Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Argus

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Argus from $45.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.98.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.