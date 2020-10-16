Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim cut Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Northland Securities cut Trupanion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $92.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,860.17 and a beta of 1.64. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $28,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at $490,807.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 65,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $4,562,248.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,607.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,397. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 390.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 403,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Trupanion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,767,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 61.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,839,000 after buying an additional 118,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 172.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 158,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

