Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE TPC opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.39 million, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.77. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1,052.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $133,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

