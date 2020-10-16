Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.
NYSE TPC opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.39 million, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.77. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1,052.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $133,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
