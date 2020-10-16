Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.04.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $325.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.15 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.