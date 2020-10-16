UBS Group Analysts Give Euronext (EPA:ENX) a €101.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

EPA ENX opened at €96.30 ($113.29) on Monday. Euronext has a 1 year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 1 year high of €61.35 ($72.18). The business’s 50-day moving average is €101.46 and its 200 day moving average is €89.09.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

