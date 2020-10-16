UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €80.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEN3. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.79 ($102.10).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €90.74 ($106.75) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.11.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

