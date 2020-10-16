UBS Group Increases InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $47.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

InMode stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. InMode has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in InMode by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 511,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 248,357 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 664,492.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 657,848 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

