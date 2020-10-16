UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.40.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM stock opened at $93.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 355,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $27,494,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $89,387,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $52,517,140.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,283,616 shares of company stock valued at $101,840,783. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.