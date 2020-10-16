UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADRNY. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $29.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

