Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

UMICY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Umicore stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.75. 25,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. Umicore has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

