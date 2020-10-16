UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.50-16.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.56. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.50-16.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.64.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $324.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $333.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.04 and a 200 day moving average of $297.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

