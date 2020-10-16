UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.50-16.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.58. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $16.50-16.75 EPS.

Shares of UNH opened at $324.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.28. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $333.70. The company has a market capitalization of $308.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.64.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

