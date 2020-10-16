Unity Software (NYSE:U) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

U has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded Unity Software to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.09.

Shares of U opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $102.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

