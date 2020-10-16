Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.

URBN opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.7% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 156,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 120.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $4,282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,717 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

