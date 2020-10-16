USD Coin Market Capitalization Hits $2.72 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $402.45 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase Pro, Crex24, CPDAX and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.97 or 0.03241686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,745,061,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,723,048,755 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, CPDAX, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, Korbit, FCoin, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

