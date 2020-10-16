Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of UTMD opened at $82.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $301.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.33. Utah Medical Products has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $112.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,419,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 65,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

