Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 606,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,570,053. Vale has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 110.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.